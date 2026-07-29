'Stop Appeasing Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants': Karnataka HC Slams Bengaluru Police Over Doctor's Arrest | file pic

Bengaluru: Expressing its displeasure over arresting a doctor and social worker, who had exposed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Karnataka High Court has come down heavily on the city police, asking them to stop appeasing the Bangladeshi illegal immigrants.

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Terming the police behaviour as a threat to the security and interest of the country, Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court said that while the courts were directed to deport the illegal immigrants, the police were receiving complaints from such illegal immigrants and filing FIR against their own citizens.

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The court, while staying further proceedings and investigation by the police against Dr Nagendra, who was arrested by the Bellanduru and Varthur police, made the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer as a respondent in the case and adjourned the court hearing for Aug 6.

On July 22, Dr Nagendrappa had exposed that Nasreena of Hosasiddapura and Mohammed Saidulla Islam of Kodathi village were actually illegal immigrants, who were living in Bengaluru for the last 15 years. The two lodged complaints with Varthur and Bellanduru police that Dr Nagendrappa had assaulted them. Within 15 minutes, the police arrest Dr Nagendrappa, file FIR against him and send him to jail. Dr Nagendrtappa got bail the next day and was released from the jail.

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After coming out of the jail, Dr Nagendrappa approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking quashing of the case registered against him. During the hearing, the counsel for Dr Nagendrappa pointed out that the police had registered back to back FIRs against him, based on the complaint by the illegal immigrants. The government prosecutor tried to submit that the police had informed the Foreigner Registration Regional Officers soon after learning that they were illegal immigrants.

Irked by the submission, Justice Nagaprasanna said that it was not the justification for the police, ignoring the security threat to the country and filing FIR against our own citizens, who exposed them. ``They lied that they were beaten up and the police registered a FIR against him. The clauses booked by the police include outraging the modesty of women. This is not acceptable,'' he added.