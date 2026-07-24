'Still Feeling Weak': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Heads Back To Jantar Mantar After 'Night Full Of IVs & Blood Tests'

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New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party chief Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said that he was heading back to Jantar Mantar after "a night full of IVs, injections, and blood tests." Taking to X, he said he was still physically weak due to fever, "but the fight must go on."

Reiterating the CJP's stance, he wrote, "Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."

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CJP calls for nationwide peaceful protests

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Court hearing and fresh talks

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to urgently hear a petition challenging the Centre's decision to suspend internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which agreed to take up the plea later in the day.

Besides, the second round of talks between the Centre and CJP will take place at the Constitution Club of India, as per the demand of the protestors to hold the talks at a neutral venue.

Earlier on Thursday, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh handed him a government assurance letter at Medanta Hospital. The Centre reportedly promised fresh talks with protesters, legislative action, and consideration of other key demands.