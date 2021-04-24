'Step up immediately': As India grapples with COVID-19, Greta Thunberg urges global community to offer help

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.