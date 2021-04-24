'Step up immediately': As India grapples with COVID-19, Greta Thunberg urges global community to offer help

As India grapples with COVID-19 amid shortage of oxygen, beds and other resources, Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg urged the global community to step up and help the country tackle the crisis.
Thunberg, sharing a news report related to the crippling situation in India's national capital Delhi, said, "Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed. #CovidIndia"
Thunberg has been actively speaking up against several issues in India. Earlier this year, she had tweeted about farmers' protests in India for which she had faced backlash from Cabinet Ministers
India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.
A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.
The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
