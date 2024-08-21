 Steel Businessman's Son Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Parked Car In Raipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSteel Businessman's Son Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Parked Car In Raipur

Steel Businessman's Son Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Parked Car In Raipur

After his phone went silent at 6:30 p.m., his family reported him missing to the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): The body of Akshat Agarwal, a 25-year-old son of steel businessman Mahesh Kedia, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday. The body was found in a Hyundai car parked near a forest along the Ambikapur-Manendragarh road in Surguja district.

Akshat, who was the son of the Director of Ambika Steel Industries, had left his home in his Hyundai car on Tuesday evening. After his phone went silent at 6:30 p.m., his family reported him missing to the police. 

On Wednesday morning, local residents noticed the car parked suspiciously near Chathirma Gaushala. Upon seeing, they found Akshat’s lifeless body in the driver's seat and alerted the police. A team led by Additional SP Amolak Singh and SHO Pradeep Jaiswal, along with forensic experts, confirmed that Akshat had been shot three times—twice in the chest and once in the stomach. Initial reports suggest that the revolver used belonged to Akshat.

Read Also
'No One Can Interfere With India's Foreign Policy,' Says Congress Leader Pawan Khera Defending...
article-image

In addition, along with the body, police recovered three unlicensed revolvers from the car. During the investigation, authorities arrested Sanjeev Mandal, a former real estate broker who had previously worked at Ambika Steel Industries. Mandal was seen with Akshat in the car on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: 14-Hour Bharat Bandh Protests SC's Creamy Layer Decision; Minimal Disruption in Raipur, Mixed Impact Across State (VIDEO)
Chhattisgarh: 14-Hour Bharat Bandh Protests SC's Creamy Layer Decision; Minimal Disruption in Raipur, Mixed Impact Across State (VIDEO)
Navi Mumbai: Zilla Congress Requests NMMC To Conduct Thorough Security Survey Of Schools Following Badlapur Abuse Incident
Navi Mumbai: Zilla Congress Requests NMMC To Conduct Thorough Security Survey Of Schools Following Badlapur Abuse Incident
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee
Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Further investigation revealed that Mandal had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Akshat. The police suspect that Mandal may have killed Akshat to avoid repaying the loan. They also recovered Rs 47,000 in cash, along with a gold chain, bracelet, and ring belonging to the deceased, from Mandal’s possession.

Mandal claimed he was hired by Akshat to kill him, but police are skeptical of this assertion and believe the case involves robbery and murder. The motive behind the crime remains unclear as the investigation continues. Akshat Agarwal was cremated in Ambikapur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Lays Wreath At Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial In Warsaw; 'India Has Always Remained In Our...

PM Modi Lays Wreath At Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial In Warsaw; 'India Has Always Remained In Our...

Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry...

Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry...

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': K'taka HC Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Alimony...

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': K'taka HC Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Alimony...

Steel Businessman's Son Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Parked Car In Raipur

Steel Businessman's Son Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Parked Car In Raipur

Andhra Pradesh Blast: 14 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In...

Andhra Pradesh Blast: 14 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In...