'No One Can Interfere With India's Foreign Policy,' Says Congress Leader Pawan Khera Defending Sheikh Hasina’s Extended Stay

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday defended former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extended stay in the country amid calls from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for her extradition and said that "no one can interfere" with India's foreign policy.

BNP Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had earlier criticised India for providing prolonged refuge to Hasina, citing several criminal charges against her in Bangladesh. In response, Khera firmly stated, "India has its independent international policy, and the country does not tolerate it if someone interferes in it."

Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera responding to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks about sending Sheikh Hasina back, says, "India has an independent foreign policy and will never tolerate any interference in it" pic.twitter.com/BE25LWZSlk — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

Congress Leader Addresses Recent Domestic Issues

Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader also addressed recent domestic issues, including the sentencing of culprits in the Ajmer rape case after 32 years and criticised the BJP-led government for its handling of crimes against women, particularly in cases involving minors, citing the recent Badlapur case as an example of government inaction. He questioned why Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not resigned, given the rising incidents of such crimes in the state.

"If something like this happens in non-BJP-ruled states, then BJP starts demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. I want to know when Devendra Fadnavis is resigning, as he is the Home Minister," Khera said.

Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera reacts to the case in Badlapur, Maharashtra, involving the abuse of young girls pic.twitter.com/XPKZq09PgS — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

On Bharat Bandh

Commenting on the Bharat Bandh, the Congress leader affirmed that peaceful protest is a democratic right, recalling that India's Independence was achieved through such means.

Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "Bandh is a democratic right. Anyone can protest against rules, policies, or decisions they disagree with. Our freedom was gained through peaceful protests" pic.twitter.com/QXgJ5wcMOg — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

He also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the BJP is struggling with coalition politics after years of focusing on divisive issues.

"Now he (PM Modi) knows that he will have to work, but he is unable to do so because he is neither in the habit of it nor has the ability," Khera remarked.

When asked about the recent dissatisfaction expressed by NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad with the NDA, Khera attributed it to a lack of communication within the NDA.

"He (PM Modi) makes decisions, and the next day, they are overturned because he is not in the habit of discussing things with everyone before making decisions," Khera said, slamming the Prime Minister.

Congress Leader Pawan Khera On Doctor's Strike

Khera also addressed the ongoing doctors' strike, stressing the need for better security measures for healthcare professionals.

Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "First, ensure the safety of doctors, who are the protectors of our society's health. If we cannot protect them, what can we expect from other services?" pic.twitter.com/Ma0c1Ayj5y — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

"The doctors should get some guarantee of their security. They are our health protectors, and we are unable to protect them. How will they protect us?" he said, urging the government to ensure the safety of medical practitioners.