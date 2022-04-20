'State will not compromise on Governor’s security,' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

A day after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s Aide de Camp lodged a complaint with the DGP that there was an attempt to "overawe the Governor" at a black flag protest staged against him in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the government will not compromise on the security of the head of state.

"We will not make any compromise when it comes to providing necessary protection and security to the Governor," Stalin said.

Referring to the protest where black flags were thrown at the Governor, the CM said, "No stones were thrown at the Governor's convoy during this demonstration." "However, the police had restrained the protestors," he said pointing to the ADC’s letter to the DGP which clearly stated, "fortunately, Honourable Governor and the convoy passed unarmed."

Responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who accused the Government of failing to protect the Governor during his visit to Mayiladuthurai, the chief minister said that a police contingent comprising Inspector General of Police of the Central region, two Deputy IGs, six SPs, six Additional SPs, 21 DSPs, 54 Inspectors, 102 Sub-Inspectors and 1,120 constables were on duty to provide protection to the Governor during his visit on Tuesday.

Stalin accused the AIADMK of seeking to politicise the black flag protests – staged to oppose the Governor’s inaction in forwarding the NEET exemption Bills to the President for assent. “Let me make this clear firmly that they will not succeed in their attempt,” the CM said. The AIADMK and BJP MLAs walked out of the House before the Chief Minister responded to the charge.

Stalin recalled that only during the erstwhile AIADMK regime then Governor M Chenna Reddy’s convoy was attacked in 1995 by a group led by four AIADMK MLAs and was held up for 15 minutes.

