'State security also needed to keep borders safe': Amit Shah in West Bengal

Kolkata: Inaugurating six floating outposts and medical ambulances of Border Security Force (BSF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that state's co-operation is needed by BSF in order to keep the country and borders safe.

“BSF works day and night to secure the borders. The cooperation of the state police is needed to ensure good work,” said Shah.

It can be noted that Shah, on his first day of two days visit to this state had visited BSF’s Hingalganj camp. The number of floating border outposts (BOPs) has been increased to enhance surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the country is safe due to the active role played by BSF.

“In Sunderbans, BSF protects the country by staying alert even in between the rivers. It protects the country from infiltrators and smugglers. The force even played a crucial role during the Bangladesh war,” mentioned Shah.

On Friday, Shah will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel.

Countering Shah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Shah should not let BSF ‘overrule’ the state.

“I respect you as Union Home Minister but Mr. Amit Shah should not ask the BSF to overrule the state. Don’t play with fire and bulldoze the federal structure. People will retaliate then,” said Mamata.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Shah being Home Minister was addressing the crowd as BJP leader.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders including MPs and MLAs are scheduled to meet the Home Minister in a closed door meeting on Friday and a section of MPs and MLAs will urge the Home Minister the necessity of imposing Article 365 in the state.

Later while addressing a public rally in Siliguri amidst the claim of separate statehood of North Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t do anything to develop North Bengal.

Mamata, slamming the claims of Shah, said that BJP believes in ‘breaking’ things.

