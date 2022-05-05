'We'll implement CAA on ground moment COVID-19 wave ends': Union Minister Amit Shah in Bengal; watch video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Thursday attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress alleged that the party is spreading rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act that it won't be implemented on ground. However he promised, "I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends."

"Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is and will be a reality," the union home minister alleged further during a rally in Siliguri.

Further he said, "People of Bengal gave a mandate for third time to CM Mamata Banerjee. We thought Didi will get better, but corruption, syndicate, and killings of BJP workers are yet to stop."

"Mamata Didi shouldn't think that BJP won't fight back," he said addressing the people at the rally.

Continuing his attack on the CM, he said, "she sends a delegation whenever an incident happens across the country, but why didn't she send a delegation to Birbhum where 8 women and a child were burnt alive, aren't they her people?"

"I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC's tyrannical rule."

"Didi has always misled Gorkha brothers and sisters. I have come today to tell them that if there is one party that thinks in the interest of Gorkhas, it is the BJP," he said.

"We have given assurance that a permanent political solution to all problems will be found within the limits of the Constitution," he added.

The CAA was at the heart of massive protests in parts of the country in late 2019 and early 2020, months before the Covid outbreak spurred lockdowns and other restrictions.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:27 PM IST