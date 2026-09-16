State Pushes To Scale Up Airside Safety & Operational Capabilities Worth ₹6.60 Crore At Shirdi Airport | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd. (MADC) has invited bids for crucial airside infrastructure expansion work at Shirdi Airport to improve safety standards and streamline operations. At a cost of Rs 6.60 crore, the state plans to upgrade the regional aviation infrastructure into an advanced aviation hub amid growing pilgrim traffic.

₹6.60 Crore Project To Address Key Airfield Infrastructure Gaps

The airport, located in Kakadi village in Ahilyanagar’s Kopargaon, will focus on closing key structural gaps in the airfield. The balance work includes construction of an isolation bay road which is essential to isolate an aircraft during security threats, taxiway link road which allows ground support and emergency vehicles to enter airside sections without interfering with active runways and crash fire rescue roads – high-strength access roads for heavy emergency response vehicles.

Moreover, MADC has also included construction of cooling pit and fire pit roads for specialised training and maintenance, along with clearing and grubbing works to remove surface vegetation and digging out underground roots. According to tender documents, the tender value stands at precisely Rs 6.60 crore and the state aims to get the work completed under a strict 5-month timeline and the selected contractor will be responsible for a post-execution two-year defect liability period.

Airport Security And Aircraft Handling To Get Major Boost

The upgrades focus heavily on airfield security and emergency response capabilities. The addition of perimeter watch towers and dedicated CFR roads is said to ensure rapid response times for crash tenders in the event of an aviation emergency. Meanwhile, completing the isolation bay road and taxiway link is expected to provide safe, isolated handling for aircraft during security alerts or hazardous situations away from the main apron.

Due to active flight operations at Shirdi, MADC has imposed strict working protocols under which schedules will be aligned around daily aircraft arrivals and departures. The authority has asked the bidders to arrange temporary runway lighting and site safety measures that comply with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and International Civil Aviation Organization standards.

Notably, MADC is also working on the development of a 100-key luxury hotel near Shirdi International Airport to expand passenger amenities and capitalise on surging pilgrim traffic. It has floated a tender to lease a 3.7-acre plot adjacent to the airport for developing the hotel and has laid a strict requirement of operationalising the hotel within four years.

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