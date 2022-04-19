State government creating artificial power crisis, alleges BJP's Girish Mahajan

Pune: BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Monday said the power crisis in Maharashtra was caused due to mismanagement of the MVA government and the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation had ensured the state did not face loadshedding even for a day.

Speaking to reporters here, Mahajan said the MVA government was harassing people, farmers and industrialists by creating an "artificial power crisis" and was then blaming the Centre for irregular coal supply.

Not a single power plant has stopped functioning due to shortage of coal as the Centre was ensuring regular supply, Mahajan claimed.

"The power crisis is taking place due to shoddy planning and mismanagement by the state government. When demand is at its peak, power plants generating 2000 MW are undergoing maintenance work, whereas such procedures should be done during low demand," he said.

"Power plants are being kept shut deliberately, an artificial power shortage is being created, then electricity is bought at higher rates to earn commission, cuts. Portray a picture that there is coal shortage and then buy coal from private firms at higher prices and earn cuts," Mahajan alleged.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:38 AM IST