Assembly Election Result 2026 Date: When Will Counting Of Votes For West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Begin?

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New Delhi: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place on 4 May (Monday). The final results are expected by the same evening, after the standard process of tallying postal ballots first and then votes cast in EVM machines.

Date and time of results

Date: 4 May (Monday)

Time: 8 am onwards

Exit polls

In West Bengal, according to multiple exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to form the government, while the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to trail behind in terms of seat share.

As per projections released by P-MARQ, the BJP is likely to secure between 150 and 175 seats, while the TMC may win between 118 and 138 seats. Other parties are projected to get between 2 and 6 seats, according to the same survey.

Another survey conducted by Poll Diary estimates that the BJP could win between 142 and 171 seats, while the TMC may secure between 99 and 127 seats. The survey projects 0 to 1 seat for other parties.

Notably, renowned polling agency Axis My India has decided not to announce exit poll numbers for the West Bengal Assembly polls. The reason cited is that people are not ready to talk, as “there is such an environment of fear”.

Assam

In Assam, several exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the BJP, with the Congress likely to remain a distant second. Meanwhile, in Kerala, several exit polls suggest that the Congress-led UDF is expected to return to power after 10 years.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, according to multiple exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the DMK–INC alliance is projected to form the government. However, Axis My India has predicted that actor Vijay’s new party, TVK, in its first election contest, could win 98–120 seats. The magic number to form the government in the state is 118.

Puducherry

Several pollsters, in their exit polls, have projected the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections.