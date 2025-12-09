'Starring In Her Next Production': Mahua Moitra's Witty Take On Viral Pic With Kangana Ranaut From Jindal Wedding, With 'Vishwaguru' Dig | X

New Delhi: A photograph of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut standing alongside Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra at Naveen Jindal’s daughter’s wedding has gone viral on social media. The picture drew some amused reactions online, leading to a tongue-in-cheek response from Moitra herself.

The image, part of a larger group photograph from the wedding festivities, was shared by an X user with the caption, “Woah woah Kangana nd mahua are besties now.” Moitra was quick to respond, writing, “Yep. I’m starring in her next production. The Rise and Fall of Vishwaguru.”

Have a look at the exchange here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The exchange drew the internet's attention, with users sharing the image as an example of politicians from rival parties appearing together in an informal setting. The photo emerged from the wedding celebrations of Yashaswini Jindal, daughter of BJP MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal, which saw a number of prominent political figures in attendance.

Politicians share stage and dance floor

Ranaut, Moitra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule were seen sharing the stage during the celebrations, breaking into a coordinated dance to the title track of the Bollywood film Om Shanti Om. Videos from the event, circulated widely on social media, showed the trio performing together.

One such clip was posted on X by Sangita Jindal, Naveen Jindal’s sister-in-law, also featuring Naveen Jindal and his brothers dancing to a classic Hindi film song. Ranaut had earlier shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the rehearsals on her Instagram Story, posting a photograph with fellow parliamentarians and captioning it, “Some filmy moments with fellow parliamentarians ha ha. Rehearsing for @naveenjindalmp ji’s daughter’s wedding sangeet.”

Yashaswini married Shashwat Somani, son of industrialists Sandeep and Sumita Somani. The Somani family runs businesses in glass, sanitaryware and building materials through Somani Impressa Ltd and AGI Greenpac Limited. Shashwat joined the family enterprise in 2024 and has pursued studies in business strategy and management overseas.