Stampede-Like Situation At Surat's Udhna Station As Massive Crowd Rushes For Trains To UP, Bihar - VIDEO

A chaotic situation unfolded at Udhna Railway Station after police were forced to use mild force to control an overwhelming crowd of passengers rushing to board trains heading to northern states.

The rush intensified with the onset of summer vacations and the wedding season, leading to an unprecedented surge in passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Thousands of people began arriving at the station from Saturday evening, resulting in stampede-like scenes as passengers struggled to secure seats.

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Accordig to reports, several passengers sustained minor injuries during the commotion. Police personnel deployed at the station resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order as tensions rose due to long waiting hours and extreme heat.

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The queues reportedly stretched nearly five kilometres outside the station, with families and small children waiting for 10 to 12 hours. At least one passenger reportedly fainted due to exhaustion and heat. The situation worsened as unreserved coaches were packed far beyond capacity, with nearly 500 passengers squeezed into coaches designed for about 100 people. Many were forced to sit on floors, near doors and even close to toilets.

According to railway officials, four trains were operated between 1:30 am and 9 am on Sunday, transporting thousands of passengers. Additional trains are being arranged to ease congestion, but officials admitted that managing the massive crowd remains a significant challenge.