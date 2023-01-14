Stampede at Makar Sankranti Mela on Badamba-Gopinathpur bridge in Odisha kills two, 20 critical

Tragedy struck a Makar Sankranti Mela in Odisha on Saturday as two people died in a stampede on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge in Cuttack.
The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Badamba.
According to reports, more than two lakh people attended the mela. An elderly woman was one of the two killed in the stampede.
More details to follow...
