Stampede At CUSAT Campus: Students Pay Tearful Tribute To Deceased In Emotional Video

Students pay tearful tribute to deceased who lost their lives in the stampede At CUSAT Campus on November 25 | ANI

Kochi: The Kerala government on Sunday said it has decided to constitute an expert committee to look into the stampede during Cochin University's annual festival a day ago that claimed four lives and injured over 60 others. A sea of people, including students and the general public, were queued outside the hall where the bodies were kept.

Ministers Bindu and Rajeev, former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Congress MP Hibi Eden were also present among other political leaders to pay their last respects.

Watch: Bodies of three of the deceased kept at CUSAT for students to pay tribute.

#WATCH | Kerala | Bodies of three of the deceased kept at CUSAT for students to pay tribute.



Four students died and several others were injured in a stampede at CUSAT University in Kochi yesterday. The accident took place during a music concert that was held in the open-air… pic.twitter.com/3JcQWy5L9z — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the expert panel will also frame terms of reference to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Besides that, reports have been called from the university Vice Chancellor and Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department regarding the tragic incident, the minister told reporters here.

She said the organisers were responsible for ensuring there was adequate preparedness for crowd control when such events were being hosted.

She said any further action would be taken after receiving all the reports.

Advisories to all auditoriums in Ernakulam

State Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev said police had issued advisories to all auditoriums in Ernakulam with regard to crowd control, but educational institutions were not included in the same.

He also told reporters that of the four dead, three were students of the university and the fourth was an outsider.

Meanwhile, Kochi City Police Commissioner A Akbar said no official requisition was received from the university for police help.

After the inquest proceedings were completed, the bodies of the three students -- Athul Thambi, Ann Ruftha and Sara Thomas -- were brought to the university campus for people to pay their tributes.

The fourth person who died was Palakkad resident Alwin.

#WATCH | CUSAT stampede | Latest visuals from Ernakulam General Hospital where postmortem of two of the deceased will be done.



Four students died and several others were injured in a stampede at CUSAT University in Kochi. The accident took place during a music concert that was… pic.twitter.com/EYf5r80Njt — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Governor condoles deaths

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan condoled the deaths.

"Deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students at a stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Khan said in a Facebook post.

Satheesan termed the incident as heartbreaking, while Muraleedharan said he was shocked and saddened by the deaths.

#WATCH | CUSAT Stampede | Kerala LoP and Congress leader V. D. Satheesan say, "It was unfortunate... 46 people were hospitalized, and four died... In the initial stage, four students were very serious... Now two students are in a stable position. It was a stampede... It was a… pic.twitter.com/1ivy8Gyalg — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Alwin's family said they came to know about his death upon seeing his name on news channels about those who died in the incident.

Stampede occurred before renowned singer Nikita Gandhi was to perform

Officials said the stampede occurred before renowned singer Nikita Gandhi was to perform at a musical festival in the open-air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) near Kochi.

They also said that of the injured, two people were in critical condition and in the ICU of a private hospital. Besides them, three others were in ICU of the Kalamassery government medical college hospital and 31 were in the general ward there. All of them were in stable condition, they said.

Heartbreak and devastation

Following the incident, Nikita Gandhi expressed her heartbreak and devastation in a Facebook post.

She had said that the incident took place before she could even leave for the venue for the performance.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.