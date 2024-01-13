 Stabbing Caught On Camera In Lucknow: Husband Stabs Wife 19 Times In Broad Daylight, Disturbing Video Of Attack Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaStabbing Caught On Camera In Lucknow: Husband Stabs Wife 19 Times In Broad Daylight, Disturbing Video Of Attack Goes Viral

Stabbing Caught On Camera In Lucknow: Husband Stabs Wife 19 Times In Broad Daylight, Disturbing Video Of Attack Goes Viral

The accused, identified as Brijmohan Nishad, has been arrested. The victim, Suman Nishad, survived the stabbing, but sustained multiple injuries. She is undergoing treatment at KGMU and is reported to be out of danger.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Husband attacks wife in Lucknow | X

Lucknow, January 13: A husband stabbed his wife 19 times with a pair of scissors in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The brutal assault, which took place on January 7, was caught on a CCTV camera and the disturbing video is going viral. The accused, identified as Brijmohan Nishad, has been arrested. The victim, Suman Nishad, survived the stabbing, but sustained multiple injuries. She is undergoing treatment at KGMU and is reported to be out of danger.

Suman was buying vegetables from a cart near Lambekeshwar Park in Lucknow Qutubpur area. Suddenly, her husband arrived and started stabbing her with a pair of scissors. Within seconds, he stabbed Suman 19 times in broad daylight and then fled the scene. Suman, who collapsed during the attack, somehow managed to get up. Her son later lodged a complaint.

Wife Stabbed By Husband In Lucknow

Read Also
Police Arrest Head Constable For Brutally Assaulting, Urinating In MCA Student's Mouth In Lucknow
article-image

FIR Registered Against Husband

Based on a compliant lodged by Suman's son Rahul, the police registered a case against Brijmohan. He was booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon or means) and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and sent to jail.

Read Also
UP News: Married Woman Dupes Man, Marries Him And Extracts Money In Lucknow
article-image

Brijmohan Had Attacked Suman In Past Too

According to the police, Brijmohan had doubts on Suman's character and suspected her of having an extramarital affair. This would often caused altercation between the couple. Rahul told cops that his father had attacked his mother several times in the past. A complaint against Brijmohan was lodged in December last year too.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apsara Reddy Wins Defamation Case, Madras High Court Orders YouTuber To Pay ₹50 Lakh To...

Apsara Reddy Wins Defamation Case, Madras High Court Orders YouTuber To Pay ₹50 Lakh To...

Stabbing Caught On Camera In Lucknow: Husband Stabs Wife 19 Times In Broad Daylight, Disturbing...

Stabbing Caught On Camera In Lucknow: Husband Stabs Wife 19 Times In Broad Daylight, Disturbing...

Sunday Mega Block On 14-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Harbour & Western...

Sunday Mega Block On 14-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Harbour & Western...

Mumbai: 'Trusted' Employee Who Went To Collect Money Absconds With ₹10 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mumbai: 'Trusted' Employee Who Went To Collect Money Absconds With ₹10 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mahadev Betting App Case: Two More Arrested By ED Under PMLA

Mahadev Betting App Case: Two More Arrested By ED Under PMLA