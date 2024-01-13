Stabbing Caught On Camera In Lucknow: Husband Stabs Wife 19 Times In Broad Daylight, Disturbing Video Of Attack Goes Viral

Husband attacks wife in Lucknow | X

Lucknow, January 13: A husband stabbed his wife 19 times with a pair of scissors in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The brutal assault, which took place on January 7, was caught on a CCTV camera and the disturbing video is going viral. The accused, identified as Brijmohan Nishad, has been arrested. The victim, Suman Nishad, survived the stabbing, but sustained multiple injuries. She is undergoing treatment at KGMU and is reported to be out of danger.

Suman was buying vegetables from a cart near Lambekeshwar Park in Lucknow Qutubpur area. Suddenly, her husband arrived and started stabbing her with a pair of scissors. Within seconds, he stabbed Suman 19 times in broad daylight and then fled the scene. Suman, who collapsed during the attack, somehow managed to get up. Her son later lodged a complaint.

Wife Stabbed By Husband In Lucknow

11 सेकेंड में 19 बार कैंची मारी -



ये सीन उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ का है। पत्नी सुमन पर हमले के जुर्म में पति बृजमोहन निषाद गिरफ्तार हुआ। पारिवारिक विवाद में वारदात की। महिला गंभीर घायल है। pic.twitter.com/R56ILu39jh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 12, 2024

FIR Registered Against Husband

Based on a compliant lodged by Suman's son Rahul, the police registered a case against Brijmohan. He was booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon or means) and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and sent to jail.

Brijmohan Had Attacked Suman In Past Too

According to the police, Brijmohan had doubts on Suman's character and suspected her of having an extramarital affair. This would often caused altercation between the couple. Rahul told cops that his father had attacked his mother several times in the past. A complaint against Brijmohan was lodged in December last year too.