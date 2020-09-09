SSR death: Rhea sent to 14-day custody, Kangana heads for Mumbai - latest updates

Adequate security near airport ahead of Kangana's arrival:Cops
Mumbai Police have made adequate security arrangements near the airport here ahead of actress Kangana Ranaut's arrival, an official said on Wednesday. Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is expected to reach here in the afternoon. "We have made adequate security arrangements near the airport to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said. (PTI)
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said on Wednesday. Deshmukh received these calls from different persons from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and at around 6 am on Wednesday and the matter is being probed, the sources said. Earlier also, an anonymous caller phoned Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday. (PTI)