SSR death: Rhea sent to 14-day custody, Kangana heads for Mumbai - latest updates

Mumbai Police have made adequate security arrangements near the airport here ahead of actress Kangana Ranaut's arrival, an official said on Wednesday. Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is expected to reach here in the afternoon. "We have made adequate security arrangements near the airport to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said. (PTI)