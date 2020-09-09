FPJ Edit: Leave Kangana Ranaut alone

To an extent, all political parties harbor lumpen elements. But these seem to determine the very DNA of Shiv Sena, they are at its core, its public face. Otherwise, how can anyone justify the threat to actor Kangana Ranaut by the Sena MP Sanjay Raut? He asked her not to return to Mumbai. Another Sena worthy publicly threatened to slap her if she returned.

All because she is speaking out rather challengingly against the handling of the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by Mumbai Police. We do not agree with all that she has said, but she cannot be denied the right to say what she wants so long as she is ready to face the legal consequences, if any. Threatening her with violence is pure 'goondagardi', a charge often hurled in the past against the Sena by its current alliance partners, with whom it now shares power in Maharashtra.

That the Sena-controlled BMC has launched 'reprisals’ of its own, to try and teach the actor a lesson is not surprising. The Congress and the NCP, who do not tire accusing the Modi Government of misusing state agencies to target its critics, might want to comment on the BMC threat to demolish Ranaut’s allegedly illegal constructions in her office and home. On her part, Ranaut might be out to carve for herself a larger-than- life image by donning ultra-nationalist colours. The grant of Y-plus security by the Centre following open threats by the Sainiks was justified, given that she wouldn’t be the first actor to have been provided such security.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut would do well to try and curb his propensity to hold forth on all and sundry matters. His self-assumed image as the maker of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance does not alter a wee bit his status as a mere nominee of the Thackerays. They can withdraw the patronage at whim, to bring him down to terra firma.