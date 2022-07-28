e-Paper Get App

SSC scam: ED summons Partha Chatterjee's personal secretary for fresh questioning today

This comes a day after ED found more cash at the home of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested Partha Chatterjee.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Partha Chatterjee | IANS

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's personal secretary, Sukanta Acharya, for a fresh questioning on Thursday at the agency's headquarters in Kolkata.

This comes a day after ED found more cash at the home of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested Partha Chatterjee. Earlier in the day, the agency recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from Mukherjee's residence during an overnight raid.

The latest recovery from her residence comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

Meanwhile, former president of SSC recruitment board Manik Bhattacharya was also quizzed by ED on Wednesday and his statements will be matched with Partha Chatterjee's.

Yesterday, both Chatterjee and Arpita were taken to ESI hospital for medical checkups as instructed by Calcutta High Court.

It may be noted that a new team of ED will come to Kolkata from the national capital.

SSC scam: ED summons Partha Chatterjee's personal secretary for fresh questioning today

