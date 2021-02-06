SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam in July; registration begins on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam will be held from July 1 to July 20. The notification was initially scheduled to release on February 2, but the process got delayed.
The SSC will conduct the MTS tier-1 exam from July 1 to 20, 2021 and the tier-2 examination is slated to be held on November 21, 2021.
Eligibility
Matriculation or Class 10 certificate from a recognised school or board
Steps to apply
Go to the official SSC website www.ssc.nic.in
Register by clicking on the 'Register Now' link provided in the 'Login' Section
Log-in to your account
Click 'Apply' link
Provide all the details and upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature
Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan
A confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates after competition of the process
Age Limit
General: 18 to 25 Years
SC/ST: 18 to 30 Years
OBC: 18 to 28 Years
PwD (Unreserved): 18 to 35 years
PwD (OBC): 18 to 38 years
PwD (SC/ ST): 18 to 40 years
Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application
For more details, read the official notification.