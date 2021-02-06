India

SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam in July; registration begins on ssc.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the SSC MTS tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.

The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam will be held from July 1 to July 20. The notification was initially scheduled to release on February 2, but the process got delayed.

Eligibility

Matriculation or Class 10 certificate from a recognised school or board

Steps to apply

  • Go to the official SSC website www.ssc.nic.in

  • Register by clicking on the 'Register Now' link provided in the 'Login' Section

  • Log-in to your account

  • Click 'Apply' link

  • Provide all the details and upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature

  • Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan

  • A confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates after competition of the process

Age Limit

  • General: 18 to 25 Years

  • SC/ST: 18 to 30 Years

  • OBC: 18 to 28 Years

  • PwD (Unreserved): 18 to 35 years

  • PwD (OBC): 18 to 38 years

  • PwD (SC/ ST): 18 to 40 years

  • Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application

For more details, read the official notification.

