SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam in July; registration begins on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam will be held from July 1 to July 20. The notification was initially scheduled to release on February 2, but the process got delayed.

The SSC will conduct the MTS tier-1 exam from July 1 to 20, 2021 and the tier-2 examination is slated to be held on November 21, 2021.

Eligibility

Matriculation or Class 10 certificate from a recognised school or board

Steps to apply

Go to the official SSC website www.ssc.nic.in

Register by clicking on the 'Register Now' link provided in the 'Login' Section

Log-in to your account

Click 'Apply' link

Provide all the details and upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature

Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan

A confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates after competition of the process

Age Limit

General: 18 to 25 Years

SC/ST: 18 to 30 Years

OBC: 18 to 28 Years

PwD (Unreserved): 18 to 35 years

PwD (OBC): 18 to 38 years

PwD (SC/ ST): 18 to 40 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application

For more details, read the official notification.