Sri Lankan Tamil Leaders Hail Vijay's Historic Tamil Nadu Poll Victory, Eye Stronger Ties | File Pic

Colombo: Sri Lankan leaders on Tuesday congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay, who led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party to a historic victory in Tamil Nadu's assembly elections.

Vijay-led TVK on Monday created a record of sorts in the electoral history of Tamil Nadu by securing an impressive 108 seats in the assembly elections.

Celebrations were reported in Sri Lanka's Tamil-dominated Northern Province, where youths hailed the actor's victory.

The opposition Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's National Organiser and MP Namal Rajapaksa congratulated Vijay.

“Congratulations to Vijay on a magnificent victory! The real work begins now, and I wish you and your team the strength and determination to overcome the challenges ahead and deliver meaningful benefits to the people,” he said.

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He also expressed hope for improved bilateral engagement, adding that he looks forward to a stronger and more positive relationship with Sri Lanka on matters affecting people in both countries.

Batticaloa District MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam congratulated Vijay on what he described as a historic election victory.

"Congratulations to Joseph Vijay on a historic victory. As the premier Tamil political party in Sri Lanka, we look forward to working closely with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the people of Tamil Nadu," Rasamanickam said while speaking in Parliament.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)