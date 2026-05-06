TVK Chief Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Government; Oath On May 7 At 10 Am - VIDEO

New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has staked his claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu in a meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday.

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Vijay is likely to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7 at 10:00 am. The swearing-in will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, according to an India TV report.

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The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has a seating capacity of around 5,000. Preparations are in full swing, with stadium authorities directed to complete all arrangements and hand over the venue by 6:00 am.

TVK has emerged as the single largest party after the Assembly election and needs the support of 10 MLAs to reach the majority mark of 118. The Congress has extended support, and its five MLAs will back the TVK.

Read Also Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay’s TVK To Form Secular Govt After Falling Short Of Majority

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has secured four seats. The CPI and CPI(M) have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has secured 47 seats. The VCK, which won two seats, is holding internal discussions on what to do.

The Congress had contested the Assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP had a tie-up with the AIADMK.