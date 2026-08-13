Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 10 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Near Katchatheevu Over Alleged Maritime Boundary Violation | ANI

Rameswaram, Aug 13: Ten fishermen from Rameswaram and neighbouring areas in Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu on allegations of crossing the maritime boundary and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, 297 mechanised trawlers had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing jetty on Wednesday morning after obtaining the required tokens. Late at night, a mechanised boat owned by Wellington, a resident of Rajan Nagar in Thangachimadam, was intercepted by a Sri Lankan Navy surveillance team near Katchatheevu.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the naval personnel took the boat and its 10-member crew into custody.

VIDEO | Thoothukudi: “Talks underway, next week we will visit Delhi to meet EAM over Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan government”, says Tamil Nadu Minister Srinath.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/fFSRx90L5e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2026

Fishermen taken into custody

The detained fishermen included Janathan, 45; Antony Pitchai, 38; Prabhu, 43; Don Bosco, 55; Arockia Devin, 31; Veluchamy, 51; Subbiah, 52; Arockia Jeniston, 25; and Stevin, 30. The identity of the tenth fisherman was not immediately available.

They are residents of Rameswaram, Pamban, Virudhunagar and Thangachimadam.

A senior Fisheries Department official said the fishermen were taken to the Talaimannar naval port for questioning. They were expected to be produced before a Sri Lankan court later on Thursday.

Fishing community raises concerns

Further information about the seized trawler was awaited. The latest arrest has triggered anxiety and anger among fishing communities in Ramanathapuram district. Fishermen pointed out that the incident occurred just five days after nine fishermen were arrested when their trawler reportedly developed a technical problem near Neduntheevu.

In protest against that arrest, Rameswaram fishermen had stayed away from the sea for a day. Fishermen’s representatives said repeated arrests and the seizure of boats had severely affected their livelihoods, leaving their families under financial and emotional strain.

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Calls for diplomatic solution

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja accused the Union and Tamil Nadu governments of failing to find a permanent solution to the recurring maritime dispute.

He said the fishing community had repeatedly appealed for effective diplomatic intervention but continued to face arrests while venturing into the Palk Bay.

The governments appeared to be mute spectators, he alleged, adding that their failure to act decisively had caused hardship and mental agony to fishermen’s families.

The fishing community urged the authorities to secure the immediate release of the arrested men and their trawler and initiate talks with Sri Lanka to prevent similar incidents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)