Sri Lankan FM Dinesh Gunawardena meets S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is on a two-day visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Thursday.
The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.
Earlier today, Gunawardena had met Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale here and is set to hold multiple other meetings during the visit, including with Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar.
This is Gunawardena's first official visit after taking over as the Foreign Minister last November following the formation of the new government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Gunawardena is also scheduled to visit Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. He will emplane for Sri Lanka on January 10.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)