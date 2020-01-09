Sri Lankan FM Dinesh Gunawardena meets S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is on a two-day visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Thursday.

The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Earlier today, Gunawardena had met Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale here and is set to hold multiple other meetings during the visit, including with Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar.