SP's Electoral PDA Push vs Organisational Reality: Yadav-Muslim Leaders Dominate 70% Of District President Posts

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party’s PDA slogan, coined after its defeat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, helped the party regain political momentum in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PDA, which stands for Pichda, Dalit and Muslim, was projected by the party as a broader social coalition aimed at bringing backward classes, Dalits and Muslims together.

Electoral Success: The 2024 Lok Sabha Verdict

The strategy appeared to deliver electoral dividends. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party emerged as the biggest opposition force in Uttar Pradesh, winning 37 of the state’s 80 seats. Its ally Congress secured six seats, strengthening the opposition alliance in the state.

However, a look at the party’s organisational structure suggests that the PDA formula has not been fully reflected within the party’s internal leadership. The Samajwadi Party continues to rely heavily on its traditional Yadav-Muslim, or M-Y, combination when it comes to district-level leadership.

The party has 97 district and metropolitan presidents across 18 divisions in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 95 posts currently filled, 42 are held by Yadav leaders and 24 by Muslims. Together, they account for nearly 70 percent of the district-level leadership.

The Yadav Dominance

The numbers indicate that the party’s organisational structure still revolves around its core social base. Although Yadavs constitute around 8 to 9 percent of the state’s population, they hold nearly 44 percent of the district president positions in the party.

Muslims form the second largest group among district presidents. In contrast, Dalits, who account for about 20 to 21 percent of the state’s population, have been given only three district president posts in the party.

The representation of upper castes has also declined. During the time of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Thakur leaders held a visible presence in the organisation. At present, there is not a single Thakur serving as a district or metropolitan president in the Samajwadi Party. Among the 95 district presidents, only seven belong to the general category, including two Brahmins, two Baniyas and one each from the Tyagi and Bengali Kayastha communities.

Regional Patterns

The organisational pattern also reflects regional political calculations. In western Uttar Pradesh, the party has placed greater reliance on Muslim leaders at the district level. In eastern Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal, Yadav leaders dominate the party’s district leadership.

Some divisions such as Chitrakoot, Azamgarh, Basti and Lucknow largely reflect the M-Y combination in their district leadership. However, a few divisions show a more balanced caste representation. In the Agra division, for instance, the district presidents include two Yadavs, two Muslims, one Baniya, one Kushwaha and one Shakya. Similarly, in the Kanpur division, the eight district presidents include two Yadavs, two Muslims, two Brahmins and one each from the Shakya and Dalit communities.

Opposition parties have used these figures to question the credibility of the Samajwadi Party’s PDA narrative. BSP chief Mayawati has said the PDA slogan was a political strategy aimed at attracting Dalit and Muslim voters and alleged that the party’s political conduct reflects an anti-Dalit stance.

The BJP's Attack

The BJP has also targeted the party. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the PDA model was merely a political facade and claimed the party rarely gives key responsibilities outside its traditional support base or the Yadav family.

The Samajwadi Party, however, has defended its organisational structure. Party spokesperson Udayveer Singh said district presidents are chosen after taking local feedback into account and based on their ability to unite party workers and effectively run the organisation. He added that representation of different communities is ensured within the broader party structure, including the state committee.

Political analyst Rajendra Kumar said the party’s dependence on the Yadav-Muslim base is rooted in its political history. “The Yadav-Muslim combination has been the backbone of the Samajwadi Party and has helped it remain electorally relevant over the years. However, if the party wants the PDA formula to become a long-term political strategy, it will have to ensure that non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits also feel adequately represented within the organisation,” he said.