'Spot the differences': Chidambaram uses satellite image to slam Modi govt on India-China stand-off

Chidambaram's tweet comes a day after Congress launched #SpeakUpForOurJawans campaign online. Amid rising political pressure on the Congress over a volley of allegations by the BJP, the Congress social media team launched #SpeakUpForOurJawans campaign online.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15 in the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades.

After India-China standoff, the former Union Minister turned his focus to BJP chief JP Nadda, who had on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) donated money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the Centre.

Chidambaram in a series of tweets said, "Mr Nadda, come to terms with reality, don’t live in the past that is distorted by your half-truths. Please answer our questions on Chinese intrusion into Indian territory."