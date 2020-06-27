'Spot the differences': Chidambaram uses satellite image to slam Modi govt on India-China stand-off

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday used a satellite image to slam Narendra Modi-led government on India and China standoff in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram wrote: "Spot the differences between May 22 and June 22, 2020 on the INDIA-CHINA border."
Chidambaram's tweet comes a day after Congress launched #SpeakUpForOurJawans campaign online. Amid rising political pressure on the Congress over a volley of allegations by the BJP, the Congress social media team launched #SpeakUpForOurJawans campaign online.
Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15 in the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades.
After India-China standoff, the former Union Minister turned his focus to BJP chief JP Nadda, who had on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) donated money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the Centre.
Chidambaram in a series of tweets said, "Mr Nadda, come to terms with reality, don’t live in the past that is distorted by your half-truths. Please answer our questions on Chinese intrusion into Indian territory."
“Suppose RGF returns the Rs 20 lakh, will PM Modi assure the country that China will vacate its transgression and restore status quo ante?” he asked.
Chidambaram slammed Nadda and said that the BJP chief specialises in speaking half-truths. “BJP President Mr Nadda specialises in speaking half-truths. My colleague Mr Randeep Surjewala exposed his half-truths yesterday.”
Nadda had yesterday said that it was not only brazen fraud, but a big betrayal to the citizens of the country. While targetting Sonia Gandhi, he said one family's hunger for wealth has cost this nation immensely and demanded Congress' imperial dynasty to apologise.
"The PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund), meant to help people in distress, was donating money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation)? Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," Nadda said in a series of tweets.
