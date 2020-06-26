JP Nadda targets Congress, points out Sonia Gandhi-chaired PMNRF was donating to Sonia Gandhi-chaired Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday hits out at Congress and alleged that Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years.

The BJP chief also said that to divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal" of the people of India.

Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda wrote: "PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency."