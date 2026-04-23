Sporadic Violence Erupts Across Bengal During First Phase Polling Across 152 Seats | VIDEO

Sporadic Violence Erupts Across Bengal During First Phase Polling Across 152 Seats | ANI

Kolkata: Incidents of sporadic violence were reported during the first phase of election in Bengal where 152 out of 294 constituencies went for the polls.

In Murshidabad a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) workers and AJUP chief Humayun Kabir’s car was vandalized by alleged TMC workers.

Humayun Kabir also visited the Babri Mosque site in Bengal during the voting.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Subhendu Sarkar was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Dakshin Dinajpur. In a purported video, Sarkar was seen being chased by TMC workers while cops rescued him.

In Cooch Behar BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik’s car was gheraoed by alleged TMC workers and ‘Joy Bangla’ chants were raised.

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In Asansol, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul claimed that after she had visited a booth in a minority area, her car was vandalized after a boulder hit her car.

On the other hand, TMC accused the police of working in favour of the BJP in Nandigram.

In Bishnupur, TMC supporters claimed that the central forces had vandalised a motorbike and threatened them that they should not go out to vote. They even claimed that they are afraid due to the central forces.

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At Khoirashol in Birbhum district bricks were hurled by unknown miscreants on the central forces and several central force personnel were hospitalized for the treatment. However, three people got arrested for hurling bricks.

In north Bengal’s Siliguri on one side the voting started late at a few booths due to glitches in EVM and at places BJP agents were also reportedly heckled by TMC.

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Notably, till 6 pm the voting percentage was recorded at 91.4 per cent and nearly 3.60 crore electors came out to vote.

Polling in 16 districts began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Agarwal expressing happiness said that people came out to vote without ‘fear’.

Seeking a detailed report of the incident of sporadic violence, the Election Commission said that the polling was ‘largely peaceful’.

Seeing the huge turnout in the voting percentage Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she thinks that the huge turnout clearly shows that TMC has already won the election.

“This fight is for one’s right to save their culture. If BJP comes they will do NRC and will take away the rights of the people. I think the huge turnout indicates that people came out to vote for TMC. BY August 2026 the BJP government will end in Delhi,” said Mamata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while holding election campaigns again mentioned that on May 4 it will be clear that the saffron camp will form the new government in Bengal.