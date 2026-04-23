West Bengal SIR Controversy: Is Voter Roll ‘Cleanup’ Quietly Disenfranchising Millions?

Voter roll revisions in West Bengal spark concerns over exclusion and electoral fairness | FP Photo

Armoured vehicles rumbled through Bengal’s countryside as Central Armed Police Forces patrolled market towns in a carefully choreographed display of electoral vigilance as the first phase of elections in West Bengal was conducted.

A visible show of force, a hidden struggle

The scale of deployment underscored official concern over potential unrest. Yet, this visible securitisation of the electoral process risks obscuring a deeper and more consequential struggle—one that is unfolding not in the open but within bureaucratic and quasi-judicial systems that determine who is entitled to vote.

The central axis of this quieter contest is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Mass deletions and algorithmic filtering

Conceived as a mechanism to eliminate duplication and ineligible entries, the exercise has resulted in the deletion of approximately 9.1 million names from voter lists. Of these, nearly 2.7 million were flagged by an artificial intelligence-based filter for what authorities describe as “logical discrepancies”.

While the terminology suggests technical precision, its application has proven far more ambiguous in practice. Minor inconsistencies, variations in spelling, transliteration, or naming conventions have become grounds for exclusion in a state marked by linguistic plurality and fluid social identities.

Cultural nuances and exclusion risks

Such discrepancies are often culturally embedded rather than administratively aberrant. Differences such as Rai versus Ray or Chattopadhyay versus Chatterjee reflect long-standing patterns of anglicisation and regional variation.

Among Bengali Muslims, many of whom do not adhere to fixed surnames, the consequences have been especially stark, with reports of entire families finding themselves excluded from electoral rolls. What appears as a data anomaly within an algorithmic framework can, in lived terms, translate into collective disenfranchisement.

Geographic patterns and demographic impact

The geographic distribution of these deletions is equally revealing. Border districts, such as Malda, Murshidabad, and the North and South 24 Parganas, regions with significant Muslim and Dalit populations, have recorded some of the highest numbers of exclusions.

In Murshidabad alone, deletions have reached into over four hundred thousand, while North and South 24 Parganas have also seen substantial attrition. These patterns suggest that the revision process, whether by design or effect, intersects with existing demographic and socio-political fault lines.

Disproportionate impact on vulnerable groups

Researchers examining publicly available data argue that the burden of the SIR has fallen disproportionately on minorities, women, and economically disadvantaged groups. Documentation gaps, inconsistent record-keeping, and limited access to bureaucratic processes have compounded their vulnerability. Yet, the sweep of the revision has also extended beyond these constituencies, affecting individuals from socially and economically secure backgrounds.

This broader reach points to systemic issues in the design and implementation of the exercise rather than isolated administrative lapses.

Impact on prominent families and migrants

The phenomenon extends even to historically prominent families. Members of the lineage associated with the former Nawabs of Murshidabad, once central figures in the region’s and India’s political history, have reportedly found their names missing from voter rolls.

For migrant populations within the state, the challenges are particularly acute. Individuals who have relocated for work and participated in previous elections have encountered difficulties in re-establishing their eligibility, despite possessing formal identification documents. The rigidity of administrative filters, combined with the complexities of internal migration, has created a scenario in which bureaucratic recognition lags behind social and economic mobility.

Legal and political implications

The legal implications of the SIR are also significant. The exercise has effectively blurred the boundary between voter verification and the determination of citizenship, a domain traditionally governed by separate legal frameworks.

By subjecting individuals to processes that implicitly question their national status, the revision has expanded the functional scope of electoral administration. This shift has prompted debate over the limits of institutional authority and the safeguards necessary to protect fundamental political rights.

Electoral impact and emerging dynamics

Politically, the consequences of the revision are both immediate and evolving. In districts where minority communities perceive themselves to be disproportionately affected, there are indications of electoral consolidation in favour of incumbent forces, that is, the ruling TMC, driven by a calculus of relative security.

This dynamic has, in some cases, offset anti-incumbency trends that might otherwise have shaped the electoral landscape in favour of the challenger BJP. At the same time, expectations of countervailing consolidation among majority communities have been complicated by the impact of deletions on Scheduled Castes, including the Matua community, a politically influential group with its own history of migration and contested citizenship status.

Protests and long-term effects

The response among such communities has been marked by unease and mobilisation. Reports of localised protests and the articulation of grievances suggest that the effects of the SIR will extend beyond the immediate electoral cycle, shaping longer-term political alignments and strategies.

The sense of exclusion, whether perceived or experienced, has the potential to recalibrate relationships between voters and political actors across the spectrum.

Gendered dimension of disenfranchisement

The gendered dimension of the revision introduces an additional layer of complexity. Data from constituencies heading to the polls indicates a measurable decline in the ratio of women to male voters following the SIR.

In the first phase of polling, this ratio has shifted downward, suggesting that women have been disproportionately affected by deletions and adjudication processes. Analyses from research institutions in Kolkata further indicate that women constitute a higher share of those impacted in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

A defining factor in Bengal’s election

In this context, the SIR has emerged as a decisive factor, shaping the contours of Bengal’s election. What began as a technical exercise aimed at refining electoral rolls has evolved into a process with profound distributive consequences. By altering the composition of the electorate, it has introduced a layer of uncertainty that complicates electoral forecasting and challenges conventional assumptions about voter behaviour.

Bengal’s election, therefore, is not simply a contest between political parties or competing policy agendas. It represents a critical moment in the ongoing negotiation between state authority and democratic participation.

The act of voting, often framed as the core expression of citizenship, is preceded by a more fundamental process of recognition, one that determines whether an individual is counted within the polity at all.

The writer is Editor, United News of India.