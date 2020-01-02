'Spend a month in Pakistan, pray in Hindu temples': BJP hits out at Akhilesh Yadav for opposing NPR

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party President Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Akhilesh should stay in Pakistan for a month and pray in Hindu temples. Only then he will get first-hand experience of the atrocities committed against the Hindus."

"There is nothing wrong with the NPR. It only asks for everyday documents such as the Aadhaar card and driving licence, even confirmation by three neighbours, to establish that the person is a resident of the area. But some political parties are making an issue of it," he added.

He added that the CAA would not affect the country's poor, and accused Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "misleading" the people.

"Priyanka visited victims of violence in Uttar Pradesh with the sole purpose of creating a ruckus. The CAA was amended with the people's best interests in mind."

A high-voltage drama had unfolded in Lucknow last week after Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was stopped and manhandled by police personnel when she resisted their attempt to stop her from visiting the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

Having been halted, Gandhi then rode pillion on on a scooter, while Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar drove.

Videos of the incident showed that neither rider was wearing a helmet. Soon after the incident, the police had issued a challan against the owner of the scooter.