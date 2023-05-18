Special weekly train service between Tambaram and Jodhpur for summer rush | Photo: Representative Image

In anticipation of the summer rush, the railway authorities have announced the operation of a special weekly train service between Tambaram and Jodhpur. The special train, designated as Train No. 06055 Tambaram - Jodhpur Jn. Superfast Special (Weekly), will depart from Tambaram on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and Thursday, June 1, 2023. It is expected to cater to the increased demand during the summer season.

The train will depart from Tambaram at 3 PM and is scheduled to arrive at Jodhpur Jn. at 5:20 PM on the third day of the journey. Similarly, the return journey will be served by Train No. 06056 Jodhpur Jn. - Tambaram Superfast Special (Weekly), which will depart from Jodhpur Jn. at 5:30 PM on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and Sunday, June 4, 2023, and reach Tambaram at 7:15 PM on the third day.

Halts:

The train will halt at various stations along the route, including Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam Jn., Katpadi, Jolarpettai Jn., Salem Jn., Erode Jn., Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur Jn., Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn., Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Jn., Anand Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, and Luni stations.

Train composition:

To facilitate a comfortable journey for passengers, the train composition includes a total of 22 LHB Coaches, consisting of First AC (01 Coach), Three Tier AC (08 Coaches), Economy Three Tier AC (11 Coaches), and a Generator Car (02).

For more detailed information regarding the train's halts, timings, and other inquiries, passengers are advised to visit the official website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) App.

