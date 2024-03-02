Spanish Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Jharkhand's Dumka; 3 Held

Spanish Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Jharkhand's Dumka; 3 Detained |

Jharkhand: A Spanish woman tourist was reportedly subjected to a horrifying ordeal of sexual violence in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday. Local reports revealed that an unknown number of men gang-raped her in the early hours of the morning. Local police took swift action in the matter and detained three individuals in connection with the case.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hansdiha police station. The Spanish woman, who was reportedly on a bike tour with her husband en route to Bhagalpur via Dumka, recounted in her complaint that around midnight, she set up a tent and slept in a secluded area beyond the Hansdiha market.

While she was asleep, several youths from the nearby vicinity forcibly entered her tent and took turns raping her. In addition to the sexual assault, the perpetrators also physically assaulted her. Following the ordeal, the woman was admitted to the Saraiyahat Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical treatment.

Official Response

Dumka SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar confirmed the incident but refrained from sharing any further details with the media. According to local reports, due to the severity of the situation, SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar promptly visited the scene late at night. Meanwhile, police have detained three individuals in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice. The victim's harrowing experience has sparked outrage and renewed calls for swift action against perpetrators of sexual violence. As the investigation progresses, efforts are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of the victim and to hold those responsible accountable for their heinous actions.