SP MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi Booked Over ‘Anti-National’ Remark Against PM Modi

Mahoba: A political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after newly elected Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi allegedly made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Mahoba district.

Police have registered a case against the MP under serious sections and launched an investigation following complaints by Bharatiya Janata Party workers, officials said.

The controversy began on Monday when Samajwadi Party workers staged a demonstration at the district collectorate over issues including power cuts, drinking water shortage, smart meter problems and alleged crop insurance irregularities.

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During his address to party workers and interaction with the media, Ajendra Singh Lodhi allegedly referred to the Prime Minister as “anti-national”, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP. Party leaders accused the SP MP of insulting the country’s highest constitutional office and demanded immediate legal action against him.

During that time he also used an unparliamentary word against Prime Minister.

Soon after videos of the remarks surfaced, BJP workers held protests at Alha Chowk in Mahoba and burned effigies of the MP. Slogans were raised against the Samajwadi Party, while BJP leaders submitted complaints seeking strict action.

Apart from the controversial remarks, the SP MP also attacked the Centre and state government over several public issues. He alleged that smart electricity meters continue to run even during power outages and claimed there was a major scam in crop insurance schemes in the district. He also raised concerns over the closure of schools, questioned the neutrality of Electronic Voting Machines and referred to the political situation in West Bengal.

Lodhi further claimed that the Samajwadi Party would form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

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Despite the backlash and police action, the MP remained defiant. Reacting to BJP protests and the registration of the case, he said political opponents were free to protest and insisted he would continue to speak “the truth”.

“If BJP leaders want to file cases, they can do so. We are not afraid,” he told reporters.

The developments have heightened political tension in Mahoba, with the administration remaining on alert amid fears of confrontation between workers of both parties. Police officials said the matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken based on evidence collected in the case.