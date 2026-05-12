Akhilesh Yadav Distances SP From MP’s Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi, Says ‘Language Should Have Dignity’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday distanced the party from controversial remarks allegedly made by party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying political discourse should maintain dignity and decorum.

“There should be dignity in the language used in politics. We have never supported the use of such language or behaviour against anyone,” Akhilesh said while reacting to the controversy surrounding Lodhi’s alleged comments during a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

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The Samajwadi Party chief said remarks against the Prime Minister should not be made, though he also accused BJP leaders of frequently using aggressive language in public discourse.

“We do not support what our MP or Ajendra Lodhi said. However, if someone spoke out of emotional pain and inappropriate language was used in that moment, then that language was certainly not right,” he added.

The controversy erupted after a video from Monday’s protest at the Mahoba district collectorate went viral on social media. Lodhi, along with party workers, had reached the district magistrate’s office to submit an 11-point memorandum addressed to the Governor over issues including power cuts, smart meters and inflation.

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During the demonstration, the SP MP allegedly used objectionable language against the Prime Minister while criticising his appeal for expenditure cuts.

Following a complaint by BJP district media in-charge, police registered a case against Lodhi and several unidentified supporters at the city kotwali police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 132, 189(2), 352 and 196(1).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned the remarks, calling them “unparliamentary, condemnable and an insult to democratic values”.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the SP MP’s comments reflected “political misconduct and ideological bankruptcy” and amounted to disrespect towards the mandate of 140 crore Indians.