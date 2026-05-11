Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi Sparks Row With Alleged Derogatory Remark Against PM Modi | VIDEO

Lucknow: A political row broke out after a video surfaced allegedly showing Samajwadi Party MP from Mahoba, Ajendra Singh Lodhi, making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public gathering in Mahoba.

The purported viral clip drew sharp criticism from the BJP and intensified the political confrontation over the Centre’s recent appeal for economic restraint in view of the West Asia crisis.

In the video, Lodhi is heard criticising the Prime Minister over calls to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary expenditure. Referring to Modi’s remarks, the SP MP said, “PM Modi speaks very well — reduce petrol consumption, don't buy gold, spend crores on foreign trips, so much justice! Such a popular PM he is!”

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He later made a derogatory remark against the Prime Minister, prompting outrage from BJP leaders.

Lodhi also warned that if the government failed to respond to opposition demands, “it will have to pay the price,” while reiterating the Samajwadi Party’s demand for replacing Electronic Voting Machines with ballot papers.

Reacting strongly, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting a culture of political hostility.

“Samajwadi Party has proven once again that it is not about mohabbat ki dukaan, it is nafrat ke bhaijaan and samvidhaan ka apmaan,” Poonawalla said.

He alleged that abusive language against the Prime Minister had become a recurring feature of opposition politics and claimed Modi had repeatedly been targeted because of his OBC and “chaiwala” background.

In Lucknow, BJP state vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak termed the remarks “undignified” and said they reflected the “mental bankruptcy” of the Samajwadi Party leadership.

Pathak also criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for remaining silent over the controversy. “This shows that the SP MP has the approval of the party leadership to berate Modi,” he said.

The controversy unfolded alongside Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the Centre’s recent economic caution measures announced amid tensions in West Asia.

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In a post on X, Yadav mocked the government for raising concerns about an economic crisis after elections. “As soon as elections are over, the government suddenly remembered the ‘crisis’. In reality, there is only one crisis for the country and its name is BJP,” he wrote.

Questioning the government’s economic management, the SP president said restrictions on public spending contradicted its ambition of making India a five trillion-dollar economy.

He also criticised appeals asking citizens to postpone gold purchases, saying ordinary people could barely afford gold in the first place.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had urged citizens to conserve fuel, reduce non-essential imports and edible oil consumption, and adopt measures such as carpooling, metro travel, work-from-home practices and greater use of electric vehicles to help safeguard foreign exchange reserves amid geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia.