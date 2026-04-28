SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Visits Burnt BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal In Lucknow Hospital, Says Humanitarian Concerns Come First Over Politics

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited a private hospital in Lucknow to meet BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal, who sustained burn injuries while burning an effigy of Yadav during a protest over the stalling of the Women’s Reservation Bill. | X @yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited a private hospital in Lucknow to meet BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal, who sustained burn injuries while burning an effigy of Yadav during a protest over the stalling of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Yadav reached Medanta Hospital and enquired about the condition of the legislator. He greeted her with folded hands and also spoke to the doctors overseeing her treatment. Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal also visited the hospital.

हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि समाज के बीच आग जले। हम चाहते हैं समाज में सौहार्द की फुहार हो। हमारी सकारात्मक राजनीति की स्वस्थ परंपरा ने हमें यही सिखाया है। इसीलिए हम भाजपा विधायक श्रीमती अनुपमा जायसवाल जी से मिलने गये और उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करके आएं हैं। राजनीति अपनी जगह है… pic.twitter.com/4lfmjx5HoK — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 28, 2026

Soon after the incident, Yadav had posted a video on social media, cautioning against such acts and calling for proper medical care for the injured. Speaking after his hospital visit, he said his party does not believe in spreading hostility and instead stands for social harmony. He added that while politics has its own place, humanitarian concerns must come first, and wished Jaiswal a speedy recovery.

The Samajwadi Party also used the occasion to take a swipe at the BJP leadership, saying that despite political differences, Yadav had taken the initiative to visit the injured MLA.

Jaiswal suffered burns on April 25 in Bahraich when flames from the effigy she was burning flared up and reached her face, causing injuries to her face and hair. She was initially admitted to a district hospital and later referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

Following the incident, Yadav had posted on social media, urging caution and calling for proper medical care for the injured. After meeting the MLA, he said that while political differences remain, humanitarian values are paramount and wished her a speedy recovery.

The Samajwadi Party also criticised the BJP leadership, saying Yadav’s visit reflected his commitment to social harmony despite political rivalry.

Jaiswal had served as Basic Education and Women and Child Development Minister during the first term of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.