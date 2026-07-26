SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Shares Purported Video Of BJP Leader Confronting Student Protester, Seeks Immediate Arrest

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday shared a purported video on social media allegedly showing Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena leader Satyam Pandit in a heated confrontation with a student protester near Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Citing the clip, Yadav demanded Pandit's immediate arrest and accused the BJP and its allies of intimidating youth participating in the ongoing CJP-led protests.

Akhilesh Yadav Shares Purported Video

Sharing the video on X, Yadav alleged that the footage showed BJP supporters threatening and confronting student protesters despite recent assurances made to the agitating youth.

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In his post, the Samajwadi Party leader alleged that the ruling party had once again betrayed students, claiming that promises made to them were being undermined within hours.

"A Message to Agitators Across the Country! Let everyone witness the BJP and their allies' misconduct, vile words, and violence... BJP members aren't even loyal to their own promises. BJP: The Antithesis of Trust," Yadav wrote while demanding immediate action against those involved.

What The Purported Video Shows

The purported video appears to show a man, identified by Yadav as Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena leader Satyam Pandit, seated inside a car while engaging in a tense exchange with a young protester standing outside.

In the clip, the man is seen leaning out of the vehicle, pointing aggressively, gesturing animatedly and appearing to grab or push the youth during the confrontation. The young man appears to step back as the exchange continues. ChatGPT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the identities of those seen in it.

Protests Continue Despite Minister's Exit

The video surfaced amid continuing student demonstrations led by the Chhatra Jagrukta Parishad (CJP) over alleged NEET paper leaks, examination irregularities and police action against protesters.

Although Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, protesters have continued their agitation, demanding an apology over the police lathi-charge and withdrawal of cases registered against students.

Political War Over Student Agitation

Yadav used the purported incident to sharpen his attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party had failed to honour commitments made to protesting students.

The BJP had not immediately responded to Yadav's allegations or the video at the time of publishing.