SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP Government Over Fake Encounters, Power Crisis, And Electoral Roll Revision

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged fake encounters, deteriorating law and order and the ongoing power crisis, while also rejecting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls upheld by the Supreme Court.

Alleges rising fake encounters across Uttar Pradesh

Addressing a press conference at the Samajwadi Party office, Akhilesh alleged that the police functioning in Uttar Pradesh was under question and claimed that reports of “fake encounters” were increasing across the state. He said several affected families had spoken openly about such incidents, which, according to him, showed that the government was carrying out encounters according to its own wishes.

He accused the government of using encounters to establish fear and dominance in the state and alleged that action was being taken on the basis of caste. According to him, the PDA community comprising backward classes, Dalits and minorities had faced the maximum atrocities during the BJP’s tenure and many alleged fake encounters involved people from these sections.

Cites Jaunpur priest encounter, claims justice secured

The former chief minister also referred to an alleged encounter involving a Yadav priest in Jaunpur and claimed that the Samajwadi Party had fought to secure justice for the family and ensured action against those responsible. He further alleged that those involved in fake encounters eventually become “mentally sick”.

Referring to the 2020 Hathras case, Akhilesh said the situation in Uttar Pradesh in 2026 appeared similar to what was witnessed then. He alleged that law and order in the state had completely collapsed and that fake encounters were taking place under government protection.

Claims SP forming UP government will topple Centre

The SP chief also claimed that once the Samajwadi Party forms a government in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government at the Centre would also fall. He accused the BJP of promoting a “fake economy” in the same way it allegedly promoted “fake encounters”, adding that the rising dollar value was making everyday commodities expensive and directly affecting common people.

अगले चुनाव में जनता भाजपा को अच्छे से धो-पटककर हमेशा के लिए सुखा देगी।



शुक्र है उप्र के ‘असफल मुख्यमंत्री’ जी ने ये नहीं कहा कि इस ‘महा विद्युत आपदा’ के पीछे दिल्लीवालों के भेजे हुए दूत की साज़िश है। ये स्पष्ट किया जाए कि मुख्यमंत्री जी की समीक्षा बैठक में बिजली मंत्री जी आते… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 27, 2026

Later, in a post on X, Akhilesh targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the electricity crisis in the state. He wrote that in the next election, people would “throw out the BJP permanently”. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he remarked that it was fortunate the government had not blamed the “massive power disaster” on a conspiracy by “messengers sent from Delhi”.

Questions power minister's attendance in review meetings

He also questioned whether the state’s power minister attended the chief minister’s review meetings or was not invited at all. In a sarcastic remark, Akhilesh said the chief minister should post a picture with the power minister “with a hand on his shoulder” so that people could at least get some relief from the warmth between the two leaders.

Akhilesh further said that PAC personnel were now being deployed at electricity substations in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that BJP MPs and MLAs were writing letters against their own government to shield themselves from public anger. “The BJP no longer has any current left in it,” he said.

The remarks came hours after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision exercise being carried out by the Election Commission of India in Bihar. Reacting to the verdict, the Samajwadi Party said it continued to oppose what it described as a “BJP-styled SIR” exercise and alleged that the voter list revision process was politically motivated.