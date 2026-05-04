'South India Will Also Bloom With BJP's Lotus': Nitin Nabin Hails Election Results As Proof Of Nation's Trust In PM Modi's Leadership

ANI

New Delhi: Following a strong showing in the latest round of assembly elections across four states and one Union Territory, BJP National President Nitin Nabin declared the results a "historic mandate" and a resounding validation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Expressing gratitude to the public for their overwhelming support, Nabin expressed a bold vision for the party's future, specifically targeting a breakthrough in Southern India.

Nabin emphasised that the election results in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry reflect a national trend of increasing public confidence. He particularly highlighted the struggle of party cadres in West Bengal, who he claimed have navigated a "violent environment" for years.

"This is a historic moment for us... The party has received a historic mandate in four states and one UT. I thank the public for bestowing their trust on the BJP. The results of West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have shown that the public of the nation trusts the leadership of PM Modi," said the BJP National President.

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Buoyed by improved performance in Keralam and the alliance victory in Puducherry, Nabin predicted that the "lotus" (the BJP's symbol) would soon bloom across the entire South Indian belt, stating, "In the coming times, South India will also bloom with the lotus of the BJP."

The President credited the victory to the "tireless efforts" and "struggle" of grassroots workers who remained steadfast despite political adversity. "We congratulate all our workers and our top leadership, who worked tirelessly. Today, it is the result of their hard work that has borne fruit. This victory has been achieved after a lot of struggle."

He took the opportunity to reflect on the difficult times endured by the party's workers, particularly in West Bengal, under the Trinamool Congress and the Left. "For years, the way the Trinamool government and the Left kept the people of West Bengal in a violent environment... today, I salute the lives of our workers and the sacrifices they made," Nabin remarked.

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Nabin further underscored that under Modi's leadership, the public has transitioned from a climate of fear to one of trust in the BJP. I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the public has moved from that atmosphere of fear to one of trust in Narendra Modi. We unequivocally congratulate our leader," he added.

The remarks come as the nation watches the final tallies for Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. While the BJP has secured its stronghold in Assam and made significant gains in the Union Territory of Puducherry, Nabin's comments signal that the party views these results as a springboard for further expansion into regions where they have traditionally faced uphill battles.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)