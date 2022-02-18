South Delhi car rams into man & carries his body on bonnet; accused arrested

New Delhi: Terrifying CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Greater Kailash area of Delhi in which a car hits a man and drives on with him on the bonnet before he falls to the ground, is being widely circulated on social media.

The video, captured by CCTV cameras in the high-profile South Delhi locality, shows the SUV speeding with the victim hanging onto the bonnet.

Footage from another camera shows the victim flung to the road as the car speeds away. Visibly in extreme pain and barely able to move, he is then helped by locals. Police arrived the spot after receiving information about the incident and immediately took the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, to the hospital, NDTV reported.

The car was driven for 200-odd metres with the victim hanging on.

Mandelia is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is learnt to be out of danger. He told the police that he was walking when a car hit him from behind and drove on.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the driver, the son of a retired IAS officer. Two days after the spine-chilling February 8 incident, 27-year-old Raj Sunderam, who was allegedly driving the car, was apprehended from outside Le Meridian Hotel in Gurgaon.

The 27-year-old law student will face various charges, including those relating to attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide. A case has also been logged against his father under sections relating to hiding an offender.

Before Mandelia gave his statement with the police, an FIR had been registered on the basis of the inspection of the spot and the medico-legal case. Further probe is on, said police.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:57 AM IST