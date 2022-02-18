Delhi: IED stuffed bag found Old Seemapuri, suspects rented apartment on fake documents

New Delhi: In a shocking event, a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday.

According to police officials, the improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 2.5 to 3 kg, which was found in the North-Eastern part of Delhi, was diffused.

Following this, the special cell received information about a house in old Seemapuri after several suspicious phone calls were intercepted and the police traced back the house to take the owner of the house into custody.

According to the NDTV report, the suspects had rented an apartment in the north-eastern part of Delhi using fake documents. And the owner of the property didn't carry out police verification before renting out his place to the suspects.

The owner of the apartment, Qasim, had rented out the apartment on the second floor of the building through a property dealer named Shakil. It was taken by a person, but three more men moved there 10 days ago. All of them fled before the police reached there.

A security official said the bomb bears similarities to the explosive recovered from the Ghazipur flower market. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell unit which is probing the Ghazipur case has been tasked with investigating the current incident also.

The IED was picked up by the NSG bomb disposal squad from the second floor of the building. Security has been beefed up and the area cordoned off.

The IED was destroyed using a water disruptor, an NSG officer said, adding all pieces of evidence have been handed over to the Delhi Police.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:42 AM IST