Delhi: Suspicious bag found in Old Seemapuri area

A suspicious bag was found on the road in capital city - Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. The National Security Guard (NSG) has been informed, and Police verification of the suspicious bag in the Old Seemapuri area is under process.

According to Delhi Police sources of news agency ANI, during the Ghazipur RDX case investigation, the Special Cell got information about this house in Old Seemapuri.

A month ago, an improvised explosive device (IED) found at Ghazipur wholesale flower market last which was destroyed just one and half hours before it could go off.

During the investigation of that case, there was mention of the house in Old Seemapuri area where today the suspicious bag was found.

"When Special Cell team reached here, this house was closed and a suspicious bag was found. Fire department and NSG were informed to reach the spot," Delhi Police sources told ANI today.

Meanwhile, recalling the RDX found at Ghazipur flower market, the bomb experts from the elite force had destroyed the explosive device in a controlled explosion at the market by burying it in a pit, and collected samples of explosives from the site for examination.

According to the officials, the IED found in an unclaimed bag at the entrance of the flower market contained RDX and ammonium nitrate apart from the timer device, NSG said in its report.

The NSG had indicated to the presence of RDX, ammonium nitrate and shrapnels in the IED that was stuffed inside a steel tiffin, and kept in a black bag. It was spotted around 10am outside gate number 1 of the market by a shopper. There were 4,000 to 5,000 people inside the market when the explosives were found.

Apart from this incident, on January 22, 2022, two suspicious bags were found at the Trilokpuri Metro Station in the national capital. The incident caused a bomb scare in the area. The bomb disposal squad reached the spot and after scanning the bags, declared that there was nothing suspicious in them.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:05 PM IST