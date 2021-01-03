Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’, PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

Kolkata: Political leaders continued to speculate that the former Team India captain and BCCI President was joining the politics as a host of leaders visited ailing Sourav Ganguly at Woodland Hospitals on Sunday. PM Modi, too, enquired about the cricket star’s health over the phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

A day after Ganguly sustained a ‘minor cardiac arrest’ and underwent angioplasty and stent was set in one of the three blocked arteries, the medical board on Sunday said Ganguly did not developed any other problem, and was stable.

“Ganguly was given a normal diet and is without oxygen support. Routine ECG report is also normal. No bypass surgery is needed and further course will be decided today after ace cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty joins the medical group. We would also discuss about the other two blockages in the meeting,” said the doctor.

Confirming Devi Shetty’s inclusion in Ganguly’s medical team, BCCI President’s elder brother Snehashis Ganguly said they had spoken to Shetty who agreed to visit Ganguly at the hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also visited the hospital in the evening to meet Ganguly and wished him he should recover fast and resume all his responsibilities.

About Ganguly’s joining the politics, Maurya said air will be cleared after the former skipper is fully recovered.

After meeting Ganguly in the hospital, CPI-M MLA Ashok Bhattacharjee said the political parties gave Dada a jolt.

“The BJP and the TMC are trying to politicise Ganguly. Dada could not take the pressure, which took a toll on his health. Ganguly is pride of India and political parties should stop this shameful act,” blasted the veteran politburo member.

Taking a potshot at the CPI-M MLA, Bengal BJP chief said no one is putting any pressure and it is the Left, which is maligning the saffron camp instead of praying for Ganguly’s recovery.