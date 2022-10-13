Sourav Ganguly claims he has 'bigger' things to do in future after his exit from BCCI

Pic: Twitter

Former Indian cricket team skipper and Board of Cricket Control In India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who is expected to lay down office on October 18, at an event in Kolkata said he will look for ‘bigger’ things to do in future and also claimed that the 15 years he spent while playing cricket were his 'best' days of life.

"I have been BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and now will go on to do bigger things in future. The best days of my life were the 15 years of my playing days for the country where waking up every day was for new success," said Ganguly.

Recalling the ups and downs of his career, the former Indian skipper said that he is happy that he is able to keep a lasting impact on Indian cricket. Ganguly also advised that one should start from scratch to become ‘successful’.

"In life, one should have small goals and should achieve them. Overnight no one can become successful. Life is all about keeping faith in yourself. Everyone gets tested and if anyone looks for quick success it won’t happen. My target was 10 runs at a time and I kept focusing," he said.

"In life, one should not become the richest person but whatever is needed to suffice oneself should be enough," added Ganguly.