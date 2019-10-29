SorrySujith: Nation mourns as rescuers find baby dead in well after 3 days

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): Body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday, was brought to Pudur for cremation. Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. He was taken to his residence in Nadukattupatti following an autopsy this morning.
Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for the last 80 plus hours to retrieve him.
The entire nation has been mourning this tragic incident by trending #SorrySujith on Twitter.
On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.
More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.
Tamil Nadu Ministers like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.
The Principal Secretary of Transport Department J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that Sujith's body was in a highly decomposed state inside the borewell and was under final observation.
"Sujith is now in a decomposed state. All efforts were put in to bring the child alive but now, in an unfortunate turn of events, bad smell has started to come from the borewell in which the child had fallen," Radhakrishnan had told media persons while quoting doctors.
