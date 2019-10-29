SorrySujith: Nation mourns as rescuers find baby dead in well after 3 days

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): Body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday, was brought to Pudur for cremation. Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. He was taken to his residence in Nadukattupatti following an autopsy this morning.

Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for the last 80 plus hours to retrieve him.

The entire nation has been mourning this tragic incident by trending #SorrySujith on Twitter.