Tamil Nadu: 2-year-old Sujith tumbled into 25-feet-deep well while playing outside his house

Tamil Nadu:In an unfortunate incident, a 2-year-old boy fell into a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.

He has been identified as Sujith Wilson.

Soon after receiving the information, rescue teams rushed the spot and first dug the land adjacent to the borewell, using an earthmover, to create a tunnel to reach Sujith. However, the fire service team stopped drilling the land due to rock terrains below 10 feet.

The infant fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm.

At present, the medical team is providing oxygen supply to the boy from outside the borewell, where rescue operations are still underway.

Health Minister Vijayabaakar, Tourism minister Natarajan, Collector Sivarasu and SP Ziaul Haq are looking into the matter and directing the authorities concerned to try their best and rescue Sujith at earliest.

In light of the situation, #SaveSujith was trending on social media.