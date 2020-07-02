Sopore killing: Amnesty India says Kashmir Police violated Juvenile Justice Act, gets called out

In a shocking incident in Kashmir’s Sopore, a 60-year-old civilian was killed in the cross-firing when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Wednesday morning. The 60-year-old was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson after which heartbreaking pictures of the boy sitting on his grandfather's dead body surfaced on the internet.

After the pictures and the videos went viral, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the "men in uniform" for filming the inconsolably crying child which they rescued. "We would have expected no less from the men in uniform than to rescue the young boy & for that they have our gratitude but we would expect better than for them to film & use a three-year-old’s pain the way it’s being done today," he tweeted. "Everything becomes a propaganda tool in the bloody violence in Kashmir," he added.

Later in the day, Amnesty India- a human rights organisation, took to Twitter and said that Kashmir Police violated the Juvenile Justice Act by disclosing the identity of the child. "By disclosing the identity of a minor witness of a crime, Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) stands in violation of Article 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," they wrote.