Everything becomes propaganda in Kashmir: Omar Abdullah blasts 'men in uniform' for filming 3-year-old's misery

In a shocking incident in Kashmir’s Sopore, a civilian was killed in the cross-firing when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. Later, heart-wrenching pictures of the boy sitting on his grandfather's dead body surfaced on the internet and left everyone shocked.

One CRPF Head Constable was also killed while three other security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Sopore in North Kashmir.

Terrorists fired on the CRPF party drawing an instant retaliation. "One head constable succumbed to his injuries, three more are injured and stable," Inspector General, CRPF Rajesh Kumar told IANS.

The injured CRPF personnel have been rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, after the boy's pictures and videos went viral, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that everything becomes a "propaganda tool" in Kashmir. He also slammed the "men in uniform" for filming the inconsolably crying child.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Everything becomes a propaganda tool in the bloody violence in Kashmir. A three year old toddler has to have his misery broadcast to the whole world to drive home the “we good they bad” message. We would have got the point without his misery being filmed & shared so please don’t."

"We would have expected no less from the men in uniform than to rescue the young boy & for that they have our gratitude but we would expect better than for them to film & use a three year old’s pain the way it’s being done today," he added.