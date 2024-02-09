RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Confirms Alliance With BJP After PM Modi Announces Bharat Ratna For Grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agronomist MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor of the country.

The announcement comes after the Centre announced the Bharat Ratna in the last month for former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani. The government has so far announced 5 Bharat Ratna awards within a span of one month.

Within minutes of PM Modi's announcement, RLD Chief and grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant Singh Chaudhary tweeted, saying, "Dil Jeet Liya" (won the heart).

Putting an end to speculation around RJD joining BJP, he said he will not be able to say no to BJP.

When asked if he is ready to join hands with BJP-NDA, Jayant Chaudhary says, "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko."

While addressing the media, Jayant Singh said, "Today is a big day for the country and an emotional moment for me. I thank the President, the Indian government, and especially PM Modi, because this decision is a part of his vision. Awarding Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna has sent a big message across the country."