Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi On His 100th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary.

Remembering Karunanidhi, Sonia said, "It's my pleasure to be here with my colleagues from the DMK on the very auspicious occasion of the 100th anniversary of Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi. I had the good fortune of meeting him on many occasions, listening to what he had to say, and benefiting from his words of wisdom and advice. I feel fortunate to have met him. My best wishes to all of you on this celebratory day."

#WATCH | Sonia Gandhi says, "It is my pleasure to be here with my colleagues from the DMK on this very auspicious occasion of the 100th anniversary of Dr Kalaignar. I had the good fortune of meeting him and, on many occasions, of listening to what he had to say and benefitting… https://t.co/lwVWXSVqfH pic.twitter.com/XVdJ0ScB3w — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

Congress Leader Pays Tributes To Former CM Of Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi in a post on X paid tributes and said that the former's life left a lasting imprint on countless people.

"Heartfelt tributes to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, 'Kalaignar' M. Karunanidhi, on his birth anniversary. A leader who had a transformative effect on both Tamil Nadu's and India's politics, his legacy includes promoting social justice, advancing economic equality, and defending the language and culture of the Tamil people. His life has left a lasting imprint on countless people across the country," Rahul said.

About The Former CM Of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi

Muthuvel Karunanidhi (popularly referred to as Kalaignar) started his political career in 1953 with his involvement in the famous Kallakudi demonstration. He entered the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly by winning the Kulithalai seat in Tiruchirapalli during the 1957 election, alongside 14 other successful DMK candidates.

Karunanidhi became the chief minister in 1969 after then-chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death. He passed away in 2018.

Karunanidhi went on to secure a second victory in the state assembly on February 21, 1962, this time representing the Thanjavur constituency. In the same year, he was appointed as the deputy leader of the opposition in the state assembly. The DMK leader breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness.